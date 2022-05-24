Barclays Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $44.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. nVent Electric has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

