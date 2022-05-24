Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 245 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.44 ($3.06).

BARC stock traded up GBX 5.14 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 162.88 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 58,926,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,116,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.05. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.76). The company has a market capitalization of £27.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

