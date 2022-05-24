Barclays Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $130.80 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $83,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

