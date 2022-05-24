Barclays Lowers Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to Equal Weight

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPSNY. Investec downgraded shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NPSNY opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

