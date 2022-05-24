Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.68) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.65) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.31) to GBX 2,420 ($30.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($27.31) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($28.56).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,005.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,914.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($28.06).

In other news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($834.24).

Rathbones Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.