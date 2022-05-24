Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($44.28).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 2,854 ($35.91) on Monday. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,053.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,275.31.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

