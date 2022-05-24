Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.05 ($0.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

