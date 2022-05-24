Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON IHP opened at GBX 352 ($4.43) on Monday. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 390.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

