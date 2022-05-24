Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($115.77) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($129.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($94.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($115.48).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,272 ($91.51) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,829.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,274.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($78.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($107.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($87.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,190.13). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($97.80), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($273,736.35).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

