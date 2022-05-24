Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($115.77) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($129.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($94.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($115.48).
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,272 ($91.51) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,829.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,274.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($78.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($107.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.
About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.