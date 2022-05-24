Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 147 ($1.85) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

