Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.26) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.57) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.27 ($8.77).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 510.20 ($6.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 567.64. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($120,800.30). Insiders bought a total of 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,978 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

