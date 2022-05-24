Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £587.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.51.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

