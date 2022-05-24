Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.60) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.84) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,332.63 ($16.77).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 872.80 ($10.98) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 968.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.80 ($10.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,745 ($21.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

