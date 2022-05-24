Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.76) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.16).

JET2 opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,444.80 ($18.18).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

