Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.77).
UTG stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.54. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73).
Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
