Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 377 ($4.74).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.36) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

