Barclays Trims Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Target Price to $150.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $118.24 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.