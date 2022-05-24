Barclays Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $165.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $128.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 368,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.