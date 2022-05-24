BARK (BARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BARK opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. BARK has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BARK by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BARK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BARK. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

