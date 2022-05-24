Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.45).
Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £203.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
