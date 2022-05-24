Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAYRY. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

