Beat Kahli Purchases 19,855 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,409,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,029,813.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.32.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.