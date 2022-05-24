BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.