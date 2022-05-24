Benchmark Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $128.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $124.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $8,586,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.