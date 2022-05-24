Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.91) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($30.21) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

TEG stock traded up €0.24 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.80 ($20.00). The stock had a trading volume of 400,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.55. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($31.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

