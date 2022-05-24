Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting €24.92 ($26.51). The stock had a trading volume of 352,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.63 and its 200-day moving average is €32.54. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

