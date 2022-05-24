Berenberg Bank Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Hold

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWCH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Switch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Switch by 16.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.