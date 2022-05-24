Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.
AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.78) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($54.11) to GBX 3,900 ($49.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($44.47).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,671.50 ($46.20) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($29.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,737.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,410.43. The company has a market capitalization of £49.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
