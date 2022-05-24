Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.30).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £553.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

