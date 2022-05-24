Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($74.52).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,532 ($69.61) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($86.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,738.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,364.44.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.57), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,490.37). In the last three months, insiders sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

