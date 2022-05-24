Berenberg Bank Reiterates €82.20 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €82.20 ($87.45) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.22 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.08 ($59.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.98 ($54.23) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($75.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

