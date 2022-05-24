Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.25) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.62).
Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 241.30 ($3.04) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.60. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($21.86).
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Further Reading
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.