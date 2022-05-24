Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGRY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 574,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,682. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

