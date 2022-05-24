Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 301.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

