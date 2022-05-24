Best Buy Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $10.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,487,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

