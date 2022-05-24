Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

