Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

