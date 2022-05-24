Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

