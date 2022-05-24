Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.