BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($31.19).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,692 ($33.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($38.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,759.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,456.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.