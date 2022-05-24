Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.
Shares of BIG traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
