Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

