Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.
Shares of BIG opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $73.23.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.