Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of BIG opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

