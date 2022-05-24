Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 21.40

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($14.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.15). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.62. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.35) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.30) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,569 ($19.74).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

