BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “
BBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
