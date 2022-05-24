BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBAI traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 857,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.