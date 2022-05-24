BigCommerce (BIGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00.

5/20/2022 – BigCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

5/5/2022 – BigCommerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

5/3/2022 – BigCommerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

5/3/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $29.00.

5/3/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00.

4/25/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BIGC traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 3,456,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,989. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

