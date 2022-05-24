Bio-Techne (TECH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH):

5/5/2022 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $500.00.

5/5/2022 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00.

4/25/2022 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/31/2022 – Bio-Techne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TECH opened at $364.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.07. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

