Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biocept (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.