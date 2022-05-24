Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,825. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.