Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

