BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

