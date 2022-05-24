Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.07. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Biogen by 48.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 54,301 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 83.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

